Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Italy to reward parents who have a third child with a piece of land

Foreigners interested in the offer would need to have been resident in Italy for at least 10 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Government will give parents agricultural land if they have a third child by 2021

Italy's populist government plans to reward parents who have a third child by awarding them a piece of land, in a bid to reverse the country's plummeting birth rate.

The plan, cooked up by the far-right League and included in the draft budget for next year, would see the state hand over parcels of agricultural land for 20 years to parents who have a third child between 2019 and 2021.

'They say that Italians have few children and that something is needed to turn the trend around,' said agriculture minister Gian Marco Centinaio.

'That's why the ministry wants to contribute, favouring rural areas in particular, where people still have children,' he added.

Italy has the lowest birthrate in Europe.

Last year, about 464,000 births were registered, a record low, leaving Italy with a significantly older population and a demographic time bomb.

READ ALSO: Husband of Pakistan blasphemy case woman pleads for asylum

The land-for-children idea is supported by Italy's ultra-Catholic families minister Lorenzo Fontana. 

He added, however, that the incentives will be limited to married couples, rather than those in civil unions.

Political commentators said that would not be easy, as the law provides civil unions with most of the same rights as marriage.

Foreigners interested in the offer would need to have been resident in Italy for at least 10 years.

According to Coldiretti, the association of Italian agricultural companies, the state owns 1.2million acres of farmland worth nearly £9billion.

'Why give them away rather than sell them, particularly at a moment when all that money could go towards the government's many [and costly] pledges?' asked the Corriere della Sera daily.

READ ALSO: Leicester City footballers in Bangkok to pay respects to Vichai

Because 'for the most part, the lands are what is left at the bottom of the barrel,' it said, adding that in some cases local councils were currently having to shell out for their upkeep.

 

 

Credit: DailyMail.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Battles rock Yemen port city as UN warns of 'living hell' Battles rock Yemen port city as UN warns of 'living hell'
eSwatini princess gets information portfolio in new government eSwatini princess gets information portfolio in new government
Hundreds march in Togo for release of protesters Hundreds march in Togo for release of protesters
Gabon opposition figure rallies support as president hospitalised Gabon opposition figure rallies support as president hospitalised
Madagascar ex-presidents in final bid to return to power Madagascar ex-presidents in final bid to return to power
Australia slump to 152 all out against South Africa Australia slump to 152 all out against South Africa

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Top Articles

1 With eye on aid, Pakistan PM meets Chinese counterpartbullet
2 France, Germany, UK, EU condemn new US Iran sanctionsbullet
3 Thai elite mourn Leicester City owner Vichai at elaborate funeralbullet
4 Obama brands Trump's border deployment plan a 'political stunt'bullet
5 'Humanitarian immunity' for Frenchman who aided pregnant migrantbullet
6 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
7 Despite pressure in Egypt, IS still able to strikebullet
8 Battles rock Yemen port city as UN warns of 'living hell'bullet
9 Uzbek Rakhimov's unorthodox rise to world boxing headbullet
10 El Chapo in dock for biggest US drugs trialbullet

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

A new center devoted to the study of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, whose pictures are seen here on the wall of a Havana school, will open by the end of 2019
Cuba plans a center devoted to study of Fidel Castro: Granma
Overnight batsman Peter Moor was left not out 63 as Bangladesh bowled out Zimbabwe for 282 in the first Test
Chatara, Raza put Zimbabwe on top in first Bangladesh Test
Teodoro Obiang Nguema, President of Equatorial Guinea, is Africa's longest-serving ruler
E.Guinea expels ruling party members it links to coup bid
Thailand's business and political elites have turned out to pay their respects to Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
Leicester City footballers in Bangkok to pay respects to Vichai
X
Advertisement