He was given a three-day state burial by the government. Flt. Lt. Rawlings was an iconic figure that transcended politics.
Quiz: How well do you know former President Jerry John Rawlings?
A year ago today, Ghana lost its longest serving leader, Jerry John Rawlings died in Accra.
This quiz will test your knowledge on how well you think you knew him. Try it out!
Which school did Jerry Rawlings attend?
Presec, Legon
Achimota School
Mfantsipim
Achimota School Next question
Which year was Jerry John Rawlings born?
1947
1945
1948
1947 Next question
Which year did Jerry John Rawlings join the military?
1970
1966
1967
1967 Next question
Which year did former President Rawlings engaged in his first coup d'etat
1970
1979
1982
1979 Next question
What's the name of the democratic party Rawlings founded?
People's National Convention
New Patriotic Party
National Democratic Congress
National Democratic Congress Next question
How old was Rawlings when he died?
73
72
74
73 Next question
How many children did Jerry Rawlings had?
3
4
5
4 Next question
Which region was Jerry Rawlings from?
Ashanti Region
Greater Accra Region
Volta Region
Volta Region Next question
