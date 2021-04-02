Accra Great Olympics beat Medeama to go top of GPL table

The home team took the game to the visitors right from the referee’s blast of the whistle and dominated the game with some scintillating and great display of football on the day.

On the 35th minute of the match, Ebenezer Sekyere blocked a shot on target at the edge of the box as Eric Bonsu picked the loose ball and sent a through pass upfront which was flicked by Abdul Mudasiru into the path of Ashie Quaye who controlled the ball well and set himself up nicely into the box before hitting the ball through substitute goalkeeper, Frank Boateng’s legs to make it 1-0.