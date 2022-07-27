GAA replaces 2 members of Ghana’s 4×100m relay team ahead of Commonwealth Games

Joseph Manu is said to have asked to be left out of the games for personal reasons, while Emmanuel Yeboah, a reserve athlete, is unable to travel with the team due to UK visa complications.

Manu’s absence comes as a blow to Ghana’s 4x100m relay team, especially after he impressively ran the 3rd leg of Ghana’s record-setting exploit in Eugene, USA.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has replaced the aforementioned duo with local athletes Barnabas Agerh of the University for Development Studies and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu of the University of Ghana for the Commonwealth Games

Saminu and Agerh are, however, not new to representing Ghana, having been part of the 4x100m relay team that won silver at the Invitational Relay competition held in Nigeria last month.

The pair will join Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah to represent Ghana in Birmingham.

Team Ghana narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fifth in the final of the 4x100m relay event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Manu, and Joseph Amoah, ran an impressive time of 38.07s during last Sunday’s final.