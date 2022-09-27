VIDEO: Mali disgrace African continent as teammates exchange blows

Mali Africa's sole representatives at the FIBA WWC suffered an 81-68 loss to Serbia in a group stage fixture played on Monday, September 26, 2022.

It was Mali's second loss at the FIBA WWC as they were well beaten in the previous three games.

Mali lost 89-56 to start the tournament, then 118-58 against hosts Australia and then 74-59 to France.

Pulse Nigeria

Malian players fight each other at World Cup

Three defeats and another loss to Serbia sent tempers flaring in the Mali camp.

While Malian were still upset about four straight defeats, it went from bad to worse as

The team were making their way through the media area where reporters interview players after their elimination from the competition.,

One of the players launched a punch at her teammate which was caught on camera by Serbian television interviewing one of their stars.

The video of Mali's players punching each other went viral bringing shame and ridicule to the African continent based on reactions.

Pulse Nigeria

Mali were runners-up to Nigeria at the 2021 Women's Afrobasket championship but would represent the continent as FIBA replaced D'Tigress following a government intervention in elections.