Graphic Sports reports that Appiah submitted a copy to the GFA last week, following the Black Stars’ woeful performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The coach was reportedly asked by the NC to submit a technical report of Black Stars’ participation in the tournament, as in line with normal procedure.

Meanwhile, Black Stars Management Committee chaired Dr K.K. Sarpong also is expected to submit his report to the NC.

The reports are necessary to help the NC ascertain and evaluate the shortfalls of the Black Stars in Egypt ahead of subsequent tournaments.

Appiah, in particular, has been under intense criticism following another poor performance by Ghana at the AFCON.

The Black Stars exited the tournament at the round of 16 stage after losing 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia.

A section of the public has blamed the team’s poor performance on Appiah and have subsequently called for his sack.

However, the 58-year-old’s contract doesn’t run out until December this year.