Black Stars need $25 million to fund 2022 AFCON and World Cup campaigns - Sports Minister

According to Ussif, the senior national team can adequately prepare for the two campaigns with the required funding.

He opined that that is why he is engaging corporate Ghana to raise funds to support the Black Stars.

“These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate, approximately $25 million and the government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines.

“Supporting the Black Stars will enable the government to use the sports budget to support other disciplines especially as we gear towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Historically, the Black Stars have performed well every time corporate Ghana has backed them and it is our hope that you will do the same again,” Mustapha Ussif told the CEOs of corporate Ghana.

The Black Stars have already booked their spot at next year’s AFCON and will start the qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in June.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo, announced at the meeting that the government will provide $10 million of the required amount.