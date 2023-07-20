‘Boxers of today don’t want to face pain, all they think about is money’ – Azumah Nelson

Azumah Nelson, who was speaking on his 65th birthday on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, therefore, concluded that it might take a long time to produce another legendary boxer from these shores.

“Anyone who wants to be like me ought to learn a lot and be disciplined,” he told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3news.

“It will take a miracle to produce another boxing legend because most of our contemporary boxers can’t go through the pain and hard work with humility and the fear of God.

“They don’t have it. What they think about is only about money and that can’t be possible.”

Azumah Nelson made his name in the 1980s and 1990s, having held the WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles.

He is widely regarded as one of the best boxers to have ever emerged from Africa, having swept a number of titles during his career.

The 65-year-old fought a total of 47 bouts, winning a staggering 39 times, drawing twice and losing just six.