Azumah Nelson offered me scholarship when I was struggling – Celestine Donkor reveals

She noted that, at the time, she didn’t know that Azumah Nelson was the one who had helped but was told later.

The “Agbebolo” hitmaker made the revelation during an interview with Stacy Amoateng on “Restoration”.

“I was one of the few students who passed with distinction in our district. Because of money, everyone was furthering their education but for me, I wept. My mother also wept. I prayed and asked God why?” she said.

“My first choice was Labone Secondary School. My name was on the list. We were told how much to pay. My parents tried to raise the money but they couldn’t. After a month, they were able to raise funds but the school said admission was over.”

Celestine Donkor continued: “I saw an advert on TV about a new school, Insaaniyya Senior High School, so I told my parents to take me there for inquiries. It was a new school with a nice environment and we were the first batch.

“We were just about going on vacation. I usually sang during morning devotion. My school mother called me and asked me to sing. She said she wanted to take me to her church to go and sing. We went, I sang, people showered money on me. When I was done, a man walked up to me and asked where my parents were.

“I said they were home. He said he wanted to give me a scholarship. I didn’t know who he was. It was later that they told me he’s Azumah Nelson, the renowned Ghanaian boxer.”