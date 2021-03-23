The featherweight boxer is scheduled for a world championship elimination fight in the United States (US) in May.

Tagoe met with Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who advised the boxer to be humble and disciplined in his career.

Mr. Bagbin urged Tagoe to remain focused and not allow his recent successes to make him complacent.

Tagoe’s last fight came last November, when he defeated Mason Menard by a majority decision in their 10-round lightweight fight.