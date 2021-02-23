This, he said, is due to the efforts of his new foreign promoters to get him a shot at the lightweight world title.

Emmanuel Tagoe has been in the news recently on the termination of his contract with Baby Jet Promotions.

In an interview on Happy FM, he confirmed the termination of the contract and disclosed that he is happy.

“I am very cool. Nothing is worrying to me and same with them. It’s not an issue we’ve got to fight over. So everything is cool.

Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe

"Now I have a foreign promoter who is promoting my fights and they have planned for me to mount the ring in May. So everything is fine”, he added.

When asked if he needs a manager to compliment his new promoters he said “for now, I am not ready for a manager. I am just cool and hence not ready for a manager”.