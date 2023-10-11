Bukom: Boxer’s mother rains curses over controversial fight result

The fight was close, with both pugilists deploring tactical strategies to ensure there weren’t any surprises in the contest.

Quartey was eventually adjudged winner via a split decision, with two of the three judges scoring the fight in his favour.

However, the result of the bout was controversially overturned by the president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Abraham Kotei Neequaye.

This did not go down with the Bronx Boxing Gym, which Quartey belongs to, and they organised a press conference to express their grievances.

In the course of the press conference, some women supporters of Quartey, including his mother, rained curses on the GBA president for changing the verdict of the fight.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the boxer’s mother could be seen holding a bottle of schnapps as she rained the curses.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the Bronx gym Carl Lokko said he could not understand why the GBA president would veto the judges’ decision.

