‘I’m the best boxer Ryan Garcia has faced; I travelled the full 12 rounds’ – Emmanuel Tagoe

A week ago, Tagoe was given a real beating by a well-motivated Garcia, who romped to victory following a unanimous decision.

The 33-year-old was the underdog going into the lightweight bout in San Antonio and he rarely made an impression against his opponent.

Pulse Ghana

Garcia completely dominated the bout and knocked down the Ghanaian twice en route to securing a convincing victory.

On his return to Ghana, Tagoe said he faced Garcia despite carrying an injury, insisting it’s to his own credit that he lasted the full 12 rounds against the American pugilist.

“You should have realised I couldn’t use my right hand most often because I was injured in my right hand before the bout and had a problem too with my left ankle,” he said, as quoted by Graphic Sports.

“If you look at the way I fought, I could have won but for my right hand and leg injuries. I am the first boxer to take him to all the 12 rounds and it tells you I’m the best he has fought so far.”

Tagoe further claimed that he is the best lightweight boxer in the world, insisting Garcia fought him as a super-lightweight.

“When I got to the United States, we were told Garcia could only make weight at the region of 139 pounds while the required weight for lightweight is 135 pounds, so I fought at super-lightweight and that is why I struggled.

“I don’t see any fighter in the world currently who can defeat me at the lightweight division. Frankly speaking, I don’t see any boxer,” he added.