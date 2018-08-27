Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Boxing >

Ghanaians slam British media for claiming ownership of Isaac Dogboe


Twitter Reactions Ghanaians slam British media for claiming ownership of Isaac Dogboe

The aftermath of Dogboe's latest victory was dominated by controversy after British outlet, The Mirror, described Dogboe as a “Brit boxer”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaians on social media have duly registered their displeasure with the British media for claiming ownership of young boxer Isaac Dogboe.

The 23-year-old raised his stock further over the weekend after successfully defending his WBO Super Bantamweight title against Japanese Hidenori Otake.

READ ALSO:  Boxing: Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round one

Dogboe made light work of his opponent by dropping him twice in the space of 60 seconds, before finally finishing him off with a TKO in just the first round.

play

 

However, the aftermath of the victory was dominated by controversy after British outlet, The Mirror, described Dogboe as a “Brit boxer”.

This obviously did not go down well with many Ghanaians who took to various social media platforms to air their views.

READ ALSO:  Boxing: Ghana Boxing League returns after nine-year hiatus

Below are sample reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter:

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Boxing: Profile: Who is Isaac Dogboe? Boxing Profile: Who is Isaac Dogboe?
Video: Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain title Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain title
Boxing: Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round one Boxing Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round one
Video: Heavyweight boxer quits bout after just one second Video Heavyweight boxer quits bout after just one second
Baby Jet Promotions: Boxing fans turn on Emmanuel Tagoe with boos and jeers for dismissing credentials of Ashie and Commey Baby Jet Promotions Boxing fans turn on Emmanuel Tagoe with boos and jeers for dismissing credentials of Ashie and Commey
Boxing: Ghana Boxing League returns after nine-year hiatus Boxing Ghana Boxing League returns after nine-year hiatus

Recommended Videos

Let's Talk Sports: What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday Let's Talk Sports What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday
Let's Talk Sports: Who will be the next Azumah Nelson? Let's Talk Sports Who will be the next Azumah Nelson?
VIDEO: Azumah Nelson's limousine is all the motivation you need VIDEO Azumah Nelson's limousine is all the motivation you need



Top Articles

1 Boxing Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round onebullet
2 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28bullet
3 Video Heavyweight boxer quits bout after just one secondbullet
4 Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain titlebullet
5 Ghana Boxing Isaac Dogboe prepares intensively ahead of August...bullet
6 Game Boy vs Saucedo Supersports warn general public from...bullet
7 Historic Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Championbullet
8 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe is the new WBO Super...bullet
9 Bod Arum Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoterbullet
10 Boxing Champion I will retire early as a World...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
2 VIDEO Azumah Nelson's limousine is all the motivation you needbullet
3 Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponentsbullet
4 Iron Mike Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in Californiabullet
5 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
6 Video Highlight of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshuabullet
7 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet
8 Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skillsbullet
9 Video Azumah Nelson defeats Hector Cortez in round 10bullet
10 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet

Boxing

#62 steps Only passion can give birth to the next “Azumah Nelson” from Ghana
Partey nominated for Man of the Year
EMY's Partey, Dogboe and Appiah nominated for Exclusive Man of the Year award
New York financial broker purchases Holyfield’s ear for $18,000
Today In History New York financial broker purchases Holyfield’s ear for $18,000
Floyd Mayweather lashes out at 50-Cent
Beef Floyd Mayweather lashes out at 50-Cent