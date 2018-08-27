Ghanaians slam British media for claiming ownership of Isaac Dogboe

news

Ghanaians on social media have duly registered their displeasure with the British media for claiming ownership of young boxer Isaac Dogboe.

The 23-year-old raised his stock further over the weekend after successfully defending his WBO Super Bantamweight title against Japanese Hidenori Otake.

Dogboe made light work of his opponent by dropping him twice in the space of 60 seconds, before finally finishing him off with a TKO in just the first round.

However, the aftermath of the victory was dominated by controversy after British outlet, The Mirror, described Dogboe as a “Brit boxer”.

This obviously did not go down well with many Ghanaians who took to various social media platforms to air their views.

Below are sample reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter:

