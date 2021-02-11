Speaking exclusively to GHOne sports, Isaac Dogboe concurred that with his heavy back to back losses to Navarette, a lot of people will dissuade him from fighting Navarette a third time, however, he says he remains focused on fighting Navarette before he calls it quits just as Prof. Azumah Nelson did with Jeff Fenech before retiring.

Isaac Dogboe who was the holder of WBO junior-featherweight title lost it to Navarrete in December, 2018 by unanimous decision.

A year later the Ghanaian boxer in his quest to reclaim his crown was beaten by Emmanuel Navarrete to the extent that he sustained several cuts until he was finally knocked out.

“Obviously Navarrette is my nemesis like a demon that refuses to go out of your head and has been my toughest opponent since my professional career began”.

That notwithstanding, Dogboe still insists on fighting the Mexican boxer again.

“Navarette is one person that before I retire from boxing, I have to fight”

“It will happen, I’ve moved up to the featherweight division, he’s now the featherweight World Champion so there’s no doubt, it will happen when I become mandatory, he can’t deny me,” he said.

Isaac Dogboe is currently in the USA trying to secure a bout after his last bout in July 2020.