Isaac Dogboe returns to the ring against Christopher Diaz on November 20

“Isaac Dogbie vs Christopher Diaz. It’s official! Time to Shine… November 20th Las Vegas On a PPV card. You Don’t Want To Miss This One,” he tweeted.

The 27-year-old’s career took a major hit following two successive losses to Mexico’s Emmanuel Navarrete in 2018.

Dogboe lost his WBO super bantamweight title to Navarrete following a one-sided bout in December that year.

It was the first professional defeat in the career of the Ghanaian after he lost by unanimous decision to his opponent.

Dogboe had a rematch with Navarrete in May 2018, but again fell flat against the Mexican, having failed to last the entire 12 rounds, as he was handed TKO defeat.

He, however, returned strongly in his last fight when he recorded an eighth-round victory by way of knockout against Chris Avalos in July 2020.