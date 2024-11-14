‘I am not gonna lose’ - Mike Tyson sends strong warning to Jake Paul ahead of fight

When quizzed by a reporter about whether a defeat is on the cards for him tomorrow, a spirited Tyson shouted: “I am not gonna lose. I am not gonna lose, did you hear what I said?”

Details of fight

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, which was approved as a professional fight by the Texas Licensing and Regulations Department in April, will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, November 15 at 1 AM GMT.

Tyson's ulcer flare-up caused the encounter, which was originally planned for July 20 of this year, to be postponed.

The typical professional boxing match configuration has undergone several changes. The eight rounds of Paul vs. Tyson will last two minutes apiece, and both competitors will be wearing heavier 14-ounce gloves instead of the customary 10-ounce gloves.

This might lessen the likelihood that the fighters will sustain cuts and swellings throughout the fight.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

This is "Iron" Mike Tyson's first professional fight since he originally gave up the sport following a defeat to Kevin McBride in 2005. Tyson won 50 of his 58 prior professional victories, with 88% of those victories coming via stoppage.

Tyson is still the youngest fighter to ever win the world heavyweight title, having done it in 1986 at the age of 20. The American boxing legend's admirers will be hoping that he still has some of that tremendous punch power in his locker.

The undisputed marketing and hype king, Jake Paul, is going for his biggest ring scalp in only his 12th professional bout. Since starting his career in the sport in 2018, he has amassed an outstanding 10-1 record.