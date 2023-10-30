ADVERTISEMENT
‘A true champion’ – Shatta Wale says Francis Ngannou was robbed against Tyson Fury

Emmanuel Ayamga

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale believes Francis Ngannou was robbed on his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou shocked the world with his performance against the WBC heavyweight champion in Saturday’s much-publicised bout.

Despite knocking Fury down in the third round, Ngannou ultimately lost by a split decision following a 55-54, 56-53, 55-54 verdict by the judges.

Many in the boxing and MMA community have criticised the verdict and actually believe Ngannou deserved to win the fight.

Reacting to the outcome of the bout between Ngannou and Fury, Shatta Wale took to social media to say the Cameroonian is the true champion.

“A True Champion Francis Ngannou. We all know and can see you won the fight but they said otherwise. A true African warrior they never saw you coming for the throne,” the Ghanaian musician wrote on X (Twitter).

Meanwhile, Ngannou described his boxing debut as a great experience and hinted at taking up more professional fights in the future.

"This was my first boxing match, a great experience, I'm not giving any excuse, I know I came up short,” he said.

"But, I'm going to go back and work harder with a little more experience this time, a little more feeling of the game and come back even stronger.

"At first I was a little nervous with this new sport that I've never done and I don't really feel it, but now I know that I can do this s***."

Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
