'Dede Ayew is the goat' - Social media hails striker for spectacular AFCON goal

Andre Dede Ayew has scored Ghana's first goal at the ongoing 2021 AFCON tournament.

18 minutes into the game between Ghana and Gabon, the captain of the Black Stars landed the ball behind the net after a long-range shot. The goal becomes a historic one that makes Dede Ayew the first Ghanaian footballer to have scored 10 AFCON goals.

Accordingly, social media has been celebrating the son of Abedi Pele the legend. "Dede Ayew is the goat!" a Twitter user @malikofori tweeted. Another @ypeeba said, "Dede Ayew is underrated".

The match however ended 1-1 after Gabon equalized the dying minutes of the game. Regardless, see more tweets below as soccer fans hail Dede Ayew.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

