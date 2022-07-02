RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to beat Cannonier [Video]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

'I had to put a light mill on my brother.' - Drake bets 1 million on Adesanya to beat Cannonier.

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video]
Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video]

Nigerian-born New Zealand professional Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Israel Mobolaji Adesanya has celebrity backing ahead of his latest fight.

Recommended articles

The 32-year-old Adesanya is set to face off against Jared Cannonier in the headline event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 276.

Adesanya the reigning UFC middleweight champion takes on number one challenger Cannonier at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America (USA).

Ahead of the fight, Adesanya had support from Canadian rapper, singer, and actor Aubrey Drake Graham.

ALSO READ: Anthony Joshua reveals why he sacked coaching crew for Usyk rematch

Super Eagles star could join Nottingham Forest but Leeds United are also interested

Super Eagles of Nigeria missing from CAF National Team of the Year

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video]
Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video] Pulse Nigeria

Drake decided to bet on Adesanya to beat Cannonier to retain his UFC middleweight title.

Drake had a facetime call with Adesanya to inform him of a one million dollar bet he made.

Drake took to his official Instagram account to reveal his bet on the fight between Adesanya and Cannonier.

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video]
Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video] Pulse Nigeria

The message said, "One of the most inspiring guys to me…the death note author himself and my partner with @stake @stylebender BIG FIGHT TMRW…got a million on it."

Speaking to Adesanya, Drake said, "I already know what time it is. "I put a light million up. I wasn't playing.

"I had to put a light mil up on my bother. The return on investment is a lock."

Adesanya who has vowed never to fight again in New Zealand did not seem bothered of the hefty sum bet on him to win.

Adesanya takes on Cannonier in the early hours of Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

    Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

  • Israel Adesanya has issued a response to former foe Alex Pereira

    Israel Adesanya responds to Alex Pereira call out after succesful title defence

  • Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title at UFC 276

    Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title

Trending

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game

Adam Kwarasey advises Europe-born players ahead of nationality switches

Adam Kwarasey advises Europe-born players ahead of nationality switches