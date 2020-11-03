The launch of the season is part of a plethora of events put together to usher in the new season.

The Ghana Premier League will kick start on the weekend of November 14-15, 2020.

The second tier competition, Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020, while the Women’s Premier League is set to kick off on January 2, 2021.

The launch will be broadcasted live on Adepa TV, channel 247 and Max TV, courtesy of broadcast partner StarTimes Ghana.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars Football Club and Accra Hearts of Oak will headline the fixture list for Matchday One of the 2020/2021 football season on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park at Dormaa.

The two former League Champions will battle each other on the first weekend of fixtures for the new season, a game that would be broadcasted live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 and Max TV at 3pm.

Aduana Star - two-time League Champions, have been tipped as one of the favourites for the title, because of their superior home record. The Ogya lads also boast of the some of the finest talents on the domestic front. They come across as a team with loads of experience, with the likes of Yahaya Mohammed, Caleb Amankwaa, Emmanuel Akuoko, Justice Anane, Farouk Adams, Bright Adjei and Samuel Bio.

The Dormaa lads have an outstanding home record against both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, but that home invisibility nearly hit a jolt last season when the two sides met. Hearts of Oak managed to snatch a point at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park.

The Phobians have made some acquisitions to bolster their squad. Goalkeeper Richard Atta, has been immense for them since his arrival from Elmina Sharks last season. Atta, put in a good display in the 2019/2020 season to earn a place in the Black Stars.

Hearts of Oak would heavily rely on the experience of Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Mohammed Alhassan, Fataw Mohammed and returnee Nuru Sulley.

One area of concern for the Phobians is in attack, following the departure of Joseph Esso to Dreams FC and Kofi Kordzie to Qatari side Muaither SC. But Abednego Tetteh could be their saviour. The former Bechem United forward, joined the Phobians last season.

Matches between the two sides at Dormaa have always been a crowed puller and a keenly contested one. Statistics have shown that Aduana Stars versus Hearts of Oak games is one of the most viewed ties in the domestic calendar.

The 'battle between Samuel Fabin and Edward Nii Odoom' will be the first game to be broadcasted live on Television.