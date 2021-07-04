The awards gala successfully came off on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Grand Arena inside the Conference Centre in Accra.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan and Salifu Ibrahim were among the big winners at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards.
The awards gala successfully came off on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Grand Arena inside the Conference Centre in Accra.
Black Stars captain Ayew was crowned Player of the Year following his exploits with Championship side Swansea City.
Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim was also voted Home-based Footballer of the Year and Ophelia Amponsah Women’s Footballer of the Year.
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was named Player of the Decade, while Samuel Boadu was voted Coach of the Year.
In other categories, the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award went to Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Danlad Ibrahim emerged Goalkeeper of the Year.
See the full list of winners below:
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
HOME-BASED FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
GOAL OF THE YEAR
BEST GHANAIAN CLUB CEO
MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL
MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA
HONORARY AWARDS:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh