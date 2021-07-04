RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

2021 Ghana Football Awards: See the full list of winners from ceremony

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan and Salifu Ibrahim were among the big winners at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards.

The awards gala successfully came off on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Grand Arena inside the Conference Centre in Accra.

Black Stars captain Ayew was crowned Player of the Year following his exploits with Championship side Swansea City.

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim was also voted Home-based Footballer of the Year and Ophelia Amponsah Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was named Player of the Decade, while Samuel Boadu was voted Coach of the Year.

In other categories, the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award went to Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Danlad Ibrahim emerged Goalkeeper of the Year.

See the full list of winners below:

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

  • 1. Andre Ayew - WINNER
  • 2. Kudus Mohammed
  • 3. Gladson Awako

WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

  • 1. Milot Pokua
  • 2. Ophelia Amponsah - WINNER
  • 3. Sherifatu Sumaila

MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

  • 1. Annor Walker
  • 2. Karim Zito
  • 3. Samuel Boadu - WINNER

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

  • 1. Mercy Tagoe - WINNER
  • 2. Edna Quagraine

ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD

  • 1. Kudus Mohammed - WINNER
  • 2. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
  • 3. Kamaldeen Sulemana

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

  • 1. Razak Abalora
  • 2. Richard Ofori
  • 3. Danlad Ibrahim - WINNER

HOME-BASED FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

  • 1. Augustine Boakye
  • 2. Samuel Ashie Quaye
  • 3. Diawisie Taylor
  • 4. Ismail Ganiyu
  • 5. Gladson Awako
  • 6. Ibrahim Salifu - WINNER
  • 7. Fabio Gama

GOAL OF THE YEAR

  • 1. Nasiru Moro (Legon Cities v Ashanti Gold) - WINNER
  • 2. Richmond Lamptey (Inter Allies v Hearts of Oak)
  • 3. Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana v Tanzania)
  • 4. Andre Ayew (Ghana v Sudan)
  • 5. Gladson Awako (Great Olympics v Hearts of Oak)
  • 6. Sandra Owusu Ansah ( Supreme Ladies v Kumasi Sports Academy)
  • 7. Janet Ayieyam (Thunder Queens v Police ladies)

BEST GHANAIAN CLUB CEO

  • 1. Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko ) - WINNER
  • 2. Elloeny Amande (Karela United)
  • 3. Dr Gifty Oware-Aboagye (Berry Ladies)

MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

  • 1. Great Olympics
  • 2. Asante Kotoko
  • 3. Hearts of Oak - WINNER
  • 4. Black Satellite

FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

  • 1. Hassacas Ladies - WINNER
  • 2. Berry Ladies
  • 3. Ampem Dakoa Ladies

BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL

  • 1. Rayid Mahrez (Leicester City)
  • 2. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) - WINNER
  • 3. Franck Kessie (AC Milan)

MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA

  • Dreams FC
  • Inter Allies
  • Asante Kotoko
  • Hearts Of Oak
  • Great Olympics - WINNER
  • Legon Cities
  • Berry Ladies
  • Ridge City

HONORARY AWARDS:

  • PLAYER OF THE DECADE AWARD – Asamoah Gyan
  • LIVING LEGEND AWARD – Ibrahim Sunday

