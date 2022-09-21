RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

Jidechi Chidiezie

Nottingham Forest have continued to make use of the free agent market following the closing of the transfer window at the beginning of September.

Adnan Kanuric as seen at Nottingham Forest's City Ground
Adnan Kanuric as seen at Nottingham Forest's City Ground

Premier League club Nottingham Forest have made their 23rd signing of the summer after completing a deal for Bosnian goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric.

Read Also

Before joining the Premier League newcomers, the 22-year-old free agent had since the beginning of July, been without a club after he was released by FK Sarajevo.

Nottingham Forest confirmed the news on Tuesday with a short statement: "Nottingham Forest is pleased to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric. Welcome to The Reds, Adnan!"

The young shot-stopper spent the majority of his youth career in Austria, where he was born, as well as, Germany, Slovakia and Bosnia & Herzegovina becomes the club's 23rd signing of the summer.

Adnan Kanuric who gained experience of playing in England during a two-year spell at Stoke City in 2020, will have the likes of new signings Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard join him after the international break
Adnan Kanuric who gained experience of playing in England during a two-year spell at Stoke City in 2020, will have the likes of new signings Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard join him after the international break Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest has continued to make use of the free agent market following the closing of the transfer window at the beginning of September.

Before Kanuric, and after the close of the window, they first signed former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier.

The 22-year-old comes into the Forest team that currently have on-loan Dean Henderson as their first-choice goalkeeper.

After one win, one draw and five defeats, Nottingham Forest are currently 19th in the Premier League
After one win, one draw and five defeats, Nottingham Forest are currently 19th in the Premier League AFP
  1. Taiwo Awoniyi (£17.5m, Union Berlin)
  2. Dean Henderson (season-long loan, Manchester United)
  3. Giulian Biancone (£9m, Troyes)
  4. Moussa Niakhate (£9m, Mainz 05)
  5. Omar Richards (£7.7m, Bayern Munich)
  6. Neco Williams (£18m, Liverpool)
  7. Wayne Hennessey (free, Burnley)
  8. Brandon Aguilera (£855k, LD Alajuelense)
  9. Lewis O'Brien (£8.5m, Huddersfield Town)
  10. Harry Toffolo (£2.2m, Huddersfield Town)
  11. Jesse Lingard (free, Manchester United)
  12. Orel Mangala (£11.7m, Stuttgart)
  13. Emmanuel Dennis (£20m, Watford)
  14. Cheikhou Kouyate (free, Crystal Palace)
  15. Remo Freuler (£7.6m, Atalanta BC)
  16. Morgan Gibbs-White (£27m, Wolverhampton Wanderers)
  17. Hwang Ui-Jo (£3.6m, Bordeaux)
  18. Renan Lodi (loan, Atletico Madrid)
  19. Willy Boly (£2.3m, Wolverhampton Wanderers)
  20. Josh Bowler (£2.1m, Blackpool)
  21. Loic Bade (loan, Rennes)
  22. Sergie Aurier (free transfer)
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Trending

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club

Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August
PREMIER LEAGUE

'9 goals in 5 games' - Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August

Footballers who have failed to live up to their famous fathers' legacies

Footballers who have failed to live up to their famous fathers’ legacies

Social media reactions after PSG defeated Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday
LIGUE 1

Fans shade Hakimi and Mbappe as Messi lifts PSG to win over Lyon