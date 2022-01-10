They have shown how they missed former striker, Asamoah Gyan on the pitch.
AFCON 2021: Asamoah Gyan should go for a jersey - Ghanaians react to former captain as a pundit
Ghanaians have reacted to the Black Stars' performance after they lost to Morocco in their first AFCON match.
Recommended articles
While reacting to his position now as a pundit, Ghanaians on Twitter could not hide their disappointment in the players and hence, asked the former Captain to join his colleague players on the pitch.
Below are some reactions from Ghanaians.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh