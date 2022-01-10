RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

AFCON 2021: Asamoah Gyan should go for a jersey - Ghanaians react to former captain as a pundit

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaians have reacted to the Black Stars' performance after they lost to Morocco in their first AFCON match.

Asamoah Gyan

They have shown how they missed former striker, Asamoah Gyan on the pitch.

While reacting to his position now as a pundit, Ghanaians on Twitter could not hide their disappointment in the players and hence, asked the former Captain to join his colleague players on the pitch.

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians.

