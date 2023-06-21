‘My inspiration, my idol’ – Afena-Gyan eulogises retired Asamoah Gyan

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward leaves the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

A statement released by Gyan said he arrived at the decision to hang up his boots because he felt it was the right time.

Many current and ex-players have been paying tribute to Gyan and Afena-Gyan has added his voice by eulogizing the veteran striker.

“My inspiration. My Idol Thank you for making us dream,” the 20-year-old Cremonese forward tweeted.

Gyan’s retirement comes after a four-year absence from the national team, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was also not included in Ghana’s squad for last year’s World Cup, with the Black Stars going on to exit the tournament at the group stages.

