He said the red card the player received in injury time against Sudan yesterday was very unfortunate.
Afriyie Barnieh’s red card was very unfortunate – Coach Annor Walker
Annor Walker, coach of the Black Galaxies has bemoaned the loss of influential striker Afriyie Barnieh at the ongoing CHAN tournament in Algeria.
Speaking at the post-match, Walker was dismayed to lose his starman but was optimistic about getting a good replacement for the games ahead.
"It's unfortunate Afriyie Barnieh got the red card. He's one of my top strikers, but I came with 25 players so I will have a replacement play in the quarterfinal stage, and after that, he can be in action," he said.
Daniel Afriyie, who scored in the win over Sudan, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Walieldin Khdir Safour in the 97th minute.
Ghana is second in the group with six points after two games, tied with group leaders Madagascar, and Sudan is third with three points.
Konadu Yiadom's deflected effort inside the box found the net to cancel out Al Gozoli Nooh's 31st minute strike.
Barnieh then converted a penalty and had a goal disallowed before his red card, but this had no effect on Ghana as Seidu Suraj secured the points.
