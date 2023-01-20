Afriyie Barnieh’s red card was very unfortunate – Coach Annor Walker

Speaking at the post-match, Walker was dismayed to lose his starman but was optimistic about getting a good replacement for the games ahead.

"It's unfortunate Afriyie Barnieh got the red card. He's one of my top strikers, but I came with 25 players so I will have a replacement play in the quarterfinal stage, and after that, he can be in action," he said.

Daniel Afriyie, who scored in the win over Sudan, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Walieldin Khdir Safour in the 97th minute.

Ghana is second in the group with six points after two games, tied with group leaders Madagascar, and Sudan is third with three points.

Pulse Ghana

Konadu Yiadom's deflected effort inside the box found the net to cancel out Al Gozoli Nooh's 31st minute strike.