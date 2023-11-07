ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Goals Meet Gold: Former Black Stars player Agyemang-Badu set to marry Reggietta

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Reggietta Affua Arthur.

Agyemang-Badu: ex-Black Stars player set to marry girlfriend Reggietta
Agyemang-Badu: ex-Black Stars player set to marry girlfriend Reggietta

The couple have been dating for some time now, although they kept their relationship away from the eyes of the public and media.

Recommended articles

However, the pre-wedding photos of Agyemang-Badu and Reggietta have surfaced online after being shared on social media.

The groom is a former Black Stars midfielder, while Reggietta is an ex-banker and entrepreneur, who also owns the clothing brand Obideaba by Keytuwaa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Agyemang-Badu called time on his international football career at the age of 30 in January 2021.

Agyemang-Badu: ex-Black Stars player set to marry girlfriend Reggietta
Agyemang-Badu: ex-Black Stars player set to marry girlfriend Reggietta Pulse Ghana

He was a member of the Black Satellites side that clinched the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

He was also part of the Black Stars team that finished runners-up in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola, but he missed out on the 2010 FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury.

Agyemang-Badu: ex-Black Stars player set to marry girlfriend Reggietta
Agyemang-Badu: ex-Black Stars player set to marry girlfriend Reggietta Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The former Kotoko and Udinese midfielder returned for the 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Agyemang-Badu is currently without a club after parting ways with Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics last season.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asamoah Gyan and his three children

Why Asamoah Gyan conducted DNA test on his three children with ex-wife

Asamaoh Gyan and Gifty Gyan

Court awards Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife GHc 25K monthly, houses, gas station and cars in divorce settlement

Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife was married to two men at the same time – Baffour Gyan

Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife was married to two men at the same time – Baffour Gyan

‘You are very funny’ - Asamoah Gyan reacts to divorce settlement news

‘You are very funny’ - Asamoah Gyan reacts to divorce settlement news