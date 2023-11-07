Goals Meet Gold: Former Black Stars player Agyemang-Badu set to marry Reggietta

However, the pre-wedding photos of Agyemang-Badu and Reggietta have surfaced online after being shared on social media.

The groom is a former Black Stars midfielder, while Reggietta is an ex-banker and entrepreneur, who also owns the clothing brand Obideaba by Keytuwaa.

Meanwhile, Agyemang-Badu called time on his international football career at the age of 30 in January 2021.

He was a member of the Black Satellites side that clinched the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

He was also part of the Black Stars team that finished runners-up in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola, but he missed out on the 2010 FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury.

The former Kotoko and Udinese midfielder returned for the 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and 2014 FIFA World Cup.