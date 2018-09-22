Pulse.com.gh logo
Sir Alex Ferguson returns to Old Trafford after undergoing surgery


Photos Sir Alex Ferguson returns to Old Trafford after recovering from brain surgery

The Manchester United icon, 76, underwent emergency surgery back in May following a brain haemorrhage.

Sir Alex Ferguson has returned to Old Trafford for the first time since recovering from brain surgery.

But, to the delight of the Old Trafford faithful, the Scot was pictured smiling on his first public appearance since the operation at his former haunt ahead of United's clash with Wolves.

Since his surgery, he has been steadily recovering at his home in Wilmslow, Cheshire. But he is now well enough to get back to his former haunt and United plan to celebrate the former manager's return, with the club encouraging supporters to be in their seats 15 minutes before kick-off against Wolves .

A bona fide great of the game, Ferguson was on Saturday welcomed by fans, who offered their support as he made his way into the Theatre of Dreams.

Ferguson, who was the picture of happiness, waved and applauded the well-wishers before entering the famous old ground.

During his 26-year tenure at United, Ferguson moulded a succession of outstanding and vaunted teams, winning the Champions League twice, 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and the European Cup Winners' Cup during his time there between 1986 and 2013.

