Alhaji Grusah: Is it a crime for Black Stars management members to get $100,000?

Speaking to Akoma FM, the football administrator said management members sacrificed a lot, including risking their lives on the flight to Qatar.

Pulse Ghana

“I want to ask if it's a crime for us (the management committee) to take that appearance fee of $100,000," Alhaji Grusah said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I risked my life to be on a flight from Ghana to Qatar. When we were being attacked in Nigeria, where were those people who are now making noise about the money we took?”

He added: “It's just some journalists who are only making noise about this, though I agree the money is huge, I think we deserved it.

“A lot could have happened to us, we left our jobs to serve Ghana, if some of us were to stay back, we could have earned more than that from our various jobs, if it's a crime, Ghanaians should come for their money. We took the money because we deserved it."

Pulse Ghana