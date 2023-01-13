The King Faisal bankroller refused to confirm or deny whether they actually received such an amount, but said they would deserve it if they did.
Alhaji Grusah: Is it a crime for Black Stars management members to get $100,000?
Black Stars management committee member Alhaji Grusah has suggested that it’s not a crime if members of the committee were paid $100,000 as appearance fees in the aftermath of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Recommended articles
Speaking to Akoma FM, the football administrator said management members sacrificed a lot, including risking their lives on the flight to Qatar.
“I want to ask if it's a crime for us (the management committee) to take that appearance fee of $100,000," Alhaji Grusah said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“I risked my life to be on a flight from Ghana to Qatar. When we were being attacked in Nigeria, where were those people who are now making noise about the money we took?”
He added: “It's just some journalists who are only making noise about this, though I agree the money is huge, I think we deserved it.
“A lot could have happened to us, we left our jobs to serve Ghana, if some of us were to stay back, we could have earned more than that from our various jobs, if it's a crime, Ghanaians should come for their money. We took the money because we deserved it."
Meanwhile, the communications director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has disclosed that Ghana earned $9.5 million from participating in the World Cup.
More from category
-
Sexual Assualt: Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of seven charges
-
Alhaji Grusah: Is it a crime for Black Stars management members to get $100,000?
-
Kwasi Appiah apologised for taking Black Stars captaincy from me – Gyan