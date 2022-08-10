RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

All you need to know about CAF's newly-created Africa Super League

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie

What is this strange competition labelled "the new era of African football"?

Africa Super League
Africa Super League

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have approved the launch of the Africa Super League for the continent's best football clubs.

Read Also

The approval came at CAF's 44th edition of the General Assembly which was held in Arusha, Tanzania.

But what is this strange competition labelled "the new era of African football"?

The Africa Super League will see 24 of Africa's elite football clubs
The Africa Super League will see 24 of Africa's elite football clubs CAF

The Africa Super League is a project created to grow the value of football in Africa through investments, sponsors, development funds, and improved infrastructure.

It was created to make it the most valuable football club competition in Africa, ever realized.

The unprecedented competition will involve 24 clubs, representing over 16 different countries across the continent.

The Super League is being created to accelerate the development of football in Africa as well as support the expansion of clubs' talent, facilities and fans.

Major focus points for CAF will be to increase engagement of African football fans, increase interest, encourage growth and retention of African talents, and increase the financial strengths of clubs and member associations.

The league will involve 24 clubs from three regions of Africa. Eight teams will be selected from the three regions, with 16 different countries being represented.

A total of 197 matches will be played over 10 months, between August 2022 and May 2023.

Patrice Motsepe, CAF President.
Patrice Motsepe, CAF President. Pulse Nigeria

At the end of the matches in May 2023, a final is will host two teams in a stadium to be christened the "Super Bowl of Africa".

Prize money of $100m is to be given to the winner.

In April 2021, twelve major European clubs formally announced that they would be forming the European Super League to start in August of the same year.

The founding clubs of the Super League tournament wanted to generate massive revenues, which eventually was intended to be distributed amongst UEFA, national associations, and leagues, but only after the teams get their fair share of profit.

The announcement, however, received wide opposition from fans, UEFA, FIFA, and some national governments, with most slamming it for elitism and rivalling Europe's premier club football tournament: the UEFA Champions League.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) proposed the Africa Super League in 2020
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) proposed the Africa Super League in 2020 CAF

The Africa Super League project which has been in the pipeline since it was first suggested by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in early 2020, has to date, not been met with similar derision and outrage that followed Europe's attempt.

10-time CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly, Egyptian giants Zamalek, South Africa's duo of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Morocco's city rivals Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca, CAF Confederations Cup defending champions RS Berkane, Simba of Uganda, Yanga of Tanzania, and five-time CAF Champions League winners TP Mazembe are 10 teams already confirmed to be a part of the inaugural edition of the competition.

14 more teams will be expected to join the already rumoured 10.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that for a team to play in the Super League, they will need a football academy and a women’s team.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Africa Super League

    All you need to know about CAF's newly-created Africa Super League

  • CAS temporarily lifts ban on Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies players

    CAS temporarily lifts ban on Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies players

  • CAF launches maiden Super League with total prize money of $100 million

    CAF launches maiden Super League with total prize money of $100 million

Trending

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

All 20 Premier League stadium for 2022/23
2022/23 SEASON PREVIEW

All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea & Victor Osimhen of Napoli
SERIE A

Osimhen's former teammate Koulibaly hits back at Napoli president

Chelsea have been reportedly offered a chance to sign Aubameyang, De Jong and Depay from Barcelona this summer
TRANSFERS

Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea