Video: Alphonso Davies channels his inner Asamoah Gyan with ‘Baby Jet’ moves

Gyan has made a name for himself with his entertaining dance moves, which he readily demonstrates any time he scores.

The former Black Stars captain has one of the most iconic goal celebrations, which endeared him to fans of the Premier League when he was at Sunderland.

He also served up his dance moves in the FIFA World Cup, having featured at the tournament three times in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

While Gyan’s dance celebrations have influenced many kids, it appears Davies is also a huge fan of the veteran forward.

The 21-year-old was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana, before relocating with his parents to Canada when he was five years.

Davies’ breakthrough came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.

In less than two years, the teenager developed into a starter at the German club and played a key role as Bayern sealed a historic treble of league, German Cup and Champions League in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Bayern Munich defender is currently indisposed after being diagnosed with mild myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle – in January.

Pulse Ghana

Despite resuming light training, the Canadian defender is expected to be out of action for the next three to four weeks.

"Phonzy [Alphonso Davies] will still be out for two, three to around four weeks," Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said after his side’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

"The exam he underwent has shown that the best-case scenario occurred and the fluid has disappeared from his heart muscle. We're happy about that and hope he'll be back soon.”