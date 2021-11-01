RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew equals father Abedi Pele’s goal record at Al Sadd after scoring against Al Ahli

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has equalled the goal record of his father, Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’, at Al Sadd, after scoring his latest goal for the club.

Andre was on the score sheet as Al Sadd beat Al Ahli 4-1 on Saturday evening to maintain their perfect start to the season.

The 31-year-old’s strike saw him take his goal tally for the Qatari giants to seven, the same number his father scored during his time with Al Sadd.

Abedi Pele played for the Wolves some 39 years ago before moving to Europe to establish himself as a superstar.

He joined Al Sadd from Real Tamale United after helping Ghana to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1982.

The three-time African Footballer of the Year spent just a year with the club before crossing over to Europe to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

Indeed, when Andre sealed his move to Al Sadd in July, the Ghana captain said he was aiming to continue with his father’s legacy.

“I’m now at Al Sadd to continue my father’s legacy and win more trophies,” he said during his unveiling ceremony.

Meanwhile, Andre could soon be working under a new manager after Barcelona intensified their pursuit of Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez.

Abedi Pele vs JJ Okocha - (skills & goals)

