Andre Ayew continued his fabulous form in the English Championship for Swansea City as he provided an assist as the Welsh outfit thrashed Reading 4-1 on Wednesday to earn a spot in the play-offs.

Andre Ayew put Liam Cullem through to score Swansea City’s third goal and aided them in their bid to secure Championship play-offs since they needed more goals to gazump Nottingham Forest on goal difference.

To secure a top-six spot, the Swans needed to win and hope that either Cardiff City would lose at home to bottom side Hull or that Forest would be beaten by Stoke, with a five-goal turnaround in Swansea's favour.

Mission improbable was on in the first half at the Madejski Stadium as Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster struck with a 30-yard thunderbolt, moments before Forest fell behind.

In the end Swansea City managed a 4-1 win, thanks to goals from Rhian Brewster, Wayne Routledge 2x and Liam Cullen.

Andre Ayew after Swansea City stormed into the play-offs expressed his joy and urged his teammates to fight to the latter to secure Premier League qualification.