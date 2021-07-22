RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew to earn $200,000 per month at Al Sadd

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew will become one of the highest-earning footballers from Africa when he officially joins Al Sadd.

Andre Ayew to earn $200,000 per month at Al Sadd
Andre Ayew to earn $200,000 per month at Al Sadd

On Wednesday, the Qatari club released a statement saying Ayew will arrive later in the day to complete a medical before the official announcement is made.

Recommended articles

Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew,” the club announced on Twitter.

“The player will arrive in the morning to complete the routine procedure, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.''

twitter.com

Ayew is reportedly set to earn around $220,000 a month following his move to Al Sadd as a free agent – an amount that is tax-free.

Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in the just ended 2020-21 season.

Ayew parted ways with Swansea City in June following the expiration of his contract with the Championship outfit.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old will be working with Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez, who currently manages Al Sadd.

Andre Dede Ayew Interacts With Fans | Hot in Gabon

Xavi, who won everything at club and international level in a highly distinguished career, joined Al Sadd in May 2019.

The Spaniard has since led the club to several trophies in the last two seasons, including the Qatar Stars League and Qatar Cup.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kevin-Prince Boateng replies CK Akonnor

CK Akonnor

Ghanaian midfielder sent off for displaying “Jesus loves you” after scoring

Ghanaian midfielder sent off for displaying “Jesus loves you” after scoring

I chose to play for Ghana at the AFCON over a contract with Manchester City: Asamoah Gyan reveals

Asamoah Gyan

Ronaldo is the greatest because I haven’t watched any player like him: Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan