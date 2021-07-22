Andre Ayew to earn $200,000 per month at Al Sadd

“Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew,” the club announced on Twitter.

“The player will arrive in the morning to complete the routine procedure, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.''

Ayew is reportedly set to earn around $220,000 a month following his move to Al Sadd as a free agent – an amount that is tax-free.

Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in the just ended 2020-21 season.

Ayew parted ways with Swansea City in June following the expiration of his contract with the Championship outfit.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old will be working with Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez, who currently manages Al Sadd.

Xavi, who won everything at club and international level in a highly distinguished career, joined Al Sadd in May 2019.