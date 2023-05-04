The player was presented with a Premier League debut ball for his strike in Bournemouth’s big win against Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium.
Antoine Semenyo presented with Premier League debut ball for scoring first Bournemouth goal
Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo has been honored for scoring his first English Premier League goal last weekend.
Recommended articles
"Congratulations Antoine Semenyo. He picked his Premier League debut ball at the Vitality stadium," Bournemouth wrote the club on Twitter.
Speaking to the media after scoring against Leeds United over the weekend, Semenyo said he has planned for his celebration for a very long time.
The Ghanaian forward, who has struggled for game time, revealed that he had been practicing a celebration with his best friend Jaidon Anthony in the team when he scores his first goal.
"We've been planning for weeks for a celebration, and we've finally been on the pitch together to do it. It's even better," Semenyo said.
The 23-year-old signed for Bournemouth in the January transfer window from Bristol City after an impressive run in the English Championship. He has since found game time hard to come by, starting only two games.
Semenyo also expressed his excitement, saying it still feels surreal that he is playing in the Premier League.
"It feels real. It hasn't sunk in yet. I am happy the ball went in. I just hit it as hard as I can. I am happy," Semenyo said.
Scoring his first goal in the league, Semenyo hopes it will be the beginning of good things to come, and he can contribute more to the team's success.
More from category
-
Antoine Semenyo presented with Premier League debut ball for scoring first Bournemouth goal
-
Court remands Karela United player for defiling 13-year old girl
-
Chris Hughton to meet Jeffrey Schlupp over possible Black Stars return