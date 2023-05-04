Antoine Semenyo presented with Premier League debut ball for scoring first Bournemouth goal

"Congratulations Antoine Semenyo. He picked his Premier League debut ball at the Vitality stadium," Bournemouth wrote the club on Twitter.

Speaking to the media after scoring against Leeds United over the weekend, Semenyo said he has planned for his celebration for a very long time.

The Ghanaian forward, who has struggled for game time, revealed that he had been practicing a celebration with his best friend Jaidon Anthony in the team when he scores his first goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've been planning for weeks for a celebration, and we've finally been on the pitch together to do it. It's even better," Semenyo said.

The 23-year-old signed for Bournemouth in the January transfer window from Bristol City after an impressive run in the English Championship. He has since found game time hard to come by, starting only two games.

Pulse Ghana

Semenyo also expressed his excitement, saying it still feels surreal that he is playing in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It feels real. It hasn't sunk in yet. I am happy the ball went in. I just hit it as hard as I can. I am happy," Semenyo said.