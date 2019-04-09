The former West Ham defender was cycling on the Balearic island when he was knocked off his bike and had to be treated in the university hospital near Palma, the Mallorcan capital.

Scaloni was earlier reported to be in a critical condition after suffering a number of injuries to his face and body.

But he has been discharged by the medics following an observation.

Scaloni has been Argentina coach since he was installed as caretaker in the wake of Jorge Sampaoli's sacking. The former right-back had been an assistant to Sampaoli during the World Cup and took temporary charge as the Argentine FA searched for a longer-term replacement.

With none of the high-profile options - including Diego Simeone, Mauricio Pochettino and Gerardo Martino - willing to take on the post, Scaloni was confirmed as full-time head coach on November 29.

He will take charge of the team at this summer's Copa America in Brazil with an option to extend that deal and preside over 2020's Copa America campaign.