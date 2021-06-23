RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Argentine Gonzalez joins Fiorentina on five-year deal

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Nicolas Gonzalez (L) in action at the Copa America with Argentina.

Nicolas Gonzalez (L) in action at the Copa America with Argentina. Creator: EVARISTO SA
Nicolas Gonzalez (L) in action at the Copa America with Argentina. Creator: EVARISTO SA

Striker Nicolas Gonzalez has signed for Fiorentina after three seasons with Stuttgart, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The 23-year-old, currently playing in the Copa America with Argentina for whom he has eight caps and two goals, has signed a five-year deal until June 2026.

Fiorentina reportedly paid 23-million euros ($27.5 million) plus bonuses for the player whose season at Stuttgart was hampered by a muscular injury.

Gonzalez played just once between February and May, having scored six goals in 15 games earlier in the season.

His 14 goals the previous season helped Stuttgart return to the Bundesliga. In total, he scored 23 goals in 79 games for Stuttgart.

Fiorentina are searching for a new coach after former Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso left three weeks after being appointed following a row over the club's strategy and resources for signing new players.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Liverpool star Sadio Mane commissions €500,000 hospital he built for his hometown

Sadi Mane's Hospital

Isaac Dogboe: Ghanaian boxer defeats Adam Lopez by majority decision (Video)

Isaac Dogboe: Ghanaian boxer defeats Adam Lopez by majority decision (Video)

‘It’s hard to say goodbye but I’ll be back’ – Andre Ayew’s emotional farewell to Swansea fans

‘It’s hard to say goodbye but I’ll be back’ – Andre Ayew’s emotional farewell to Swansea fans

‘Negotiations started from €1 million’ – Haruna Iddrisu reveals profit from Fatawu Issahaku’s sale

‘Negotiations started from €1 million’ – Haruna Iddrisu reveals profit from Fatawu Issahaku’s sale