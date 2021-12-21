RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Armed robbers attack bus of Women’s Premier League side Pearlpia Ladies

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The players and officials of Pearlpia Ladies FC endured a nightmarish experience after the team’s bus was attacked by armed robbers.

The sad incident happened when the team was returning to Tamale after facing Ampen Darkoa Ladies in the Women’s Premier League.

Pearlpia Ladies recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Ampen Darkoa Ladies during the opening fixture of the league on Monday.

While returning home after the game, the team was attacked by robbers, who reportedly fired three bullets at the bus.

Fortunately, though, the bullets were unable to penetrate the vehicle, with the robbers fleeing after their failed mission.

“Awful news. I just spoke to head coach of Pearlpia Ladies, Mallam Nuhu, who confirmed that their bus was attacked by armed robbers on their way to Tamale from Techiman after honoring the women’s premier league match against Ampem Darkoa Ladies. Thankfully, they are all safe,” Happy FM journalist Ayisha Ali tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pearlpia Ladies later took to Twitter to confirm the robbery attack, adding that none of their players were injured.

“Thanks to ALLAH for surviving the Armed Robbery attack. None of us were injured,” the club posted on Twitter.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

