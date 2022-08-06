Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

Saliba was one of three debutants on the night for Arsenal during the season opener at Selhurst Park.

The 21-year-old played his first Premier League game for the Gunners three years and three loan moves after he was signed in 2019.

He went on to put on a show at the back, leading the Gunners to a clean sheet after a 2-0 win over the Eagles.

AFP

Saliba put in a performance that betrayed his age as he ended made the most clearances (7) won possession (7), only behind only Thomas Partey (eight), completed 94% of his passes and was named official man of the match.

What made Saliba's performance special?

Speaking during his post-match press conference, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, was a visibly proud manager.

Arteta explained why Saliba's performance on his debut at the age of 21 deserves a serious pat on the back.

"For William [Saliba], to ask him to come here in his first Premier League game away from home against this physical team is a big task and the way the boy played and the way he resolved every situation, he deserves a lot of credit, and I will pat his back because he was superb," Arteta said.

"It is his character. He’s a really humble guy and he wants to be coached and he wants to learn."