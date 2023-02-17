ADVERTISEMENT
Asamoah Gyan: I used to sell maize with my father at Kaneshie

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he wasn’t born rich and sold maize with his father at the Kaneshie market.

According to him, his parents were neither poor too and were able to cater for him and his siblings.

“I was with Charles Mensah [Shatta Wale] at Seven Great and they opened a new one, the one at Dansoman, so that was where Shatta went. The rich people went there,” Gyan told Berla Mundi on the Day Show.

“Nah, my parents did well to cater for my education, we were not that rich. I won’t be a hypocrite to motivate people that we were poor and they try to motivate people.”

“When you talk about poor people, they are those in the village who don’t have but my parents were able to cater for me. My mother was a headmistress and my father was a businessman, he sold maize at the Kaneshie market."

He further stated: “From school, I used to go sit down at the Kaneshie market and sell. Sometimes when I’m around that place driving when I get down people will think Asamoah Gyan came from the sky but they didn’t know I was there selling maize.

“I didn’t sell the maize but my dad goes to Nkoranza and they bring them in a sack to sell to the Kenkey sellers. Sometimes we don’t use the Kaneshie footbridge, we jump the fence to pick a car to Mallam but people don’t believe it.”

Gyan started his career at Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before joining Serie A club Udinese in 2003.

The veteran striker went on to play for Stade Rennes, Sunderland and Al Ain and returned to the Ghana Premier League to play for Legon Cities in 2020.

Gyan is currently without a club but maintains that he isn’t retired yet.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
