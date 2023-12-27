John Mahama sent 10 helicopters to Ada to search for Castro – Asamoah Gyan

Gyan and Castro, who was born as Theophilus Tagoe, were very good friends and even recorded many songs together.

However, the singer went missing in July 2014 with one Janet Bandu while on holiday at the Ada Estuary with Gyan, his brother Baffour, and others.

This was after Castro and Miss Janet Bandu drowned in a freak accident after going on a Jet Ski ride at the Ada Estuary.

It’s been nine years since the incident and although the musician is yet to be found, Gyan has revealed that Mahama sent 10 helicopters in less than an hour after he was informed of Castro’s drowning.

Speaking on the sidelines of Freezy Macbones’ bout against Nigerian boxer Oladimeji Salami at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Gyan said he was grateful for the former president’s gesture.

“One thing I remember during 2014 when my friend’s incident happened, Castro,” the former Sunderland forward said.

“I called him on the phone and he asked me what he could do to help and I told him anything he could do. I remember within less than an hour there were like 10 helicopters at Ada.

“He was the sitting president who normally talks to me on the phone when he was in power and I always appreciate what he did for me when he was in power.”