Fredrick Gyan won the laurel with the youth team of Oxford City Football Club.

This is the second time he has won a trophy with his team. Two months ago, his mother Gifty Gyan announced his first ever trophy at Oxford City.

Gifty congratulated her son via an Instagram post. She also shared a photo of her son and his team mates posing with the trophy.

Asamoah Gyan made the news a few months ago when he demanded a DNA test be conducted on his 3 children because he was in doubt the children were his.

This was as a part of an ongoing marriage annulment process at court initiated by Asamoah Gyan against his wife.

But when the results of the test came out, it turned out he is the biological father of all the 3 children.