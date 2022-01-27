RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Atalanta's Gosens joins Inter

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Robin Gosens made his Germany debut in September 2020

Robin Gosens made his Germany debut in September 2020 Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA
Robin Gosens made his Germany debut in September 2020 Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Inter Milan said on Thursday they had signed Germany's Robin Gosens from fellow Serie A club Atalanta.

Recommended articles

Gosens, 27, who has been sidelined since September with a hamstring injury, will leave the Bergamo side after joining from Heracles Almelo in 2017.

"Inter Milan are delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached with Atalanta for the signing of Robin Everardus Gosens," the Italian champions said.

"The German wing-back joins the club on loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met," they added.

According to reports the potential purchase fee for Gosens is 25 million euros ($27.8 million)

He will feature alongside centre-back Alessandro Bastoni again after the pair played together for a season at the Gewiss Stadium.

"He already told me a couple of years ago about this club," Gosens said.

"It was not a difficult decision. I didn't need much convincing. I know what a great club Inter are," he added.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo