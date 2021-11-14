Avram Grant: Ex-Chelsea boss tips Ghana to beat South Africa and top Group G

The Black Stars will host Bafana Bafana in Cape Coast on Sunday, in a game that will decide which team qualifies for the play-offs of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Milovan Rajevac’s side currently trails South Africa by three points but a win on Sunday will see Ghana progress as group winners.

“The draw is good. South Africa is respected but Ethiopia is not that great on the continent. Ghana is better but you need to prove it on the pitch,” Grant told Asempa FM.

“Like always I think there is a good chance [that Ghana will qualify]. I don’t know what will happen but in this group, Ghana is better than the other teams.”

Meanwhile, Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes the Black Stars’ strong home record should be able to see them past South Africa on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ayew acknowledged that a difficult awaits but was confident that the Black Stars will get the job done.

"We have had good results at home, not just here in Cape Coast," the 31-year-old said during a pre-match conference

"I don't remember the last time we lost in Ghana so we need to stay like this, keep the same spirit and belief. We know we will not be able to do it without the fans. They should come in their numbers tomorrow and we will make sure we will give them everything they will be proud of.

"It is a tough one coming and there is a lot of pressure behind this game, from the nation and from us but that is why we play these kinds of games and now, we have to be ready to perform and make the country proud.”