ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Baba Rahman: Chelsea retain left-back for 2023/24 season

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman is set to stay at Chelsea for another year after being retained by the Blues.

Baba Rahman: Chelsea retain left-back for 2023/24 season
Baba Rahman: Chelsea retain left-back for 2023/24 season

The English giants announced the list of players who have been retained and those released ahead of the 2023/24 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In all, Chelsea released 13 players, including Tiemoue Bakayoko, Nathan Baxter, Henry Lawrence and Sam McClelland.

Abdul Baba Rahman at Chelsea
Abdul Baba Rahman at Chelsea Pulse Ghana

However, Baba Rahman was part of the list of retained players, although it remains to be seen whether he’ll be kept or sent on loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The left-back spent the last season on loan at Championship side Reading, but was powerless to stop them from getting relegated.

A statement from Chelsea on the released players said: “The list of players retained by Chelsea for the 2023/24 season has been published by the Premier League, with Tiemoue Bakayoko’s departure from the club now confirmed.

Baba Rahman rejoins Chelsea for preseason training
Baba Rahman rejoins Chelsea for preseason training Pulse Ghana

“The midfielder joined the Blues from Monaco back in 2017 and featured frequently under Antonio Conte, clocking up 43 appearances and playing the whole of the 2018 FA Cup final win over Manchester United. He scored three goals during that campaign.

“The Frenchman subsequently embarked on several loans, including back to Monaco and at AC Milan when they won Serie A. We thank Tiemoue for his contribution during his season at Stamford Bridge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 but has never quite managed to capture a place in the first team, having been farmed out on loan in previous seasons.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Baba Rahman: Chelsea retain left-back for 2023/24 season

    Baba Rahman: Chelsea retain left-back for 2023/24 season

  • Cristiano Ronado’s girlfriend entitled to £86,000 per month if couple break up

    Cristiano Ronado’s girlfriend entitled to £86,000 per month if couple break up

  • Joseph Paintsil: Winger position the most competitive in Black Stars

    Joseph Paintsil: Winger position the most competitive in Black Stars

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

West Ham use Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ to celebrate Conference League trophy

West Ham use Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ to celebrate Conference League trophy

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Rasnford Osei: How my transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester City failed

Rasnford Osei: How my transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester City failed

Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah jam to Hiplife classic ‘Ashikele’ (Video)

Video: Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah jam to Hiplife classic ‘Ashikele’