Baba Rahman: Chelsea retain left-back for 2023/24 season

In all, Chelsea released 13 players, including Tiemoue Bakayoko, Nathan Baxter, Henry Lawrence and Sam McClelland.

However, Baba Rahman was part of the list of retained players, although it remains to be seen whether he’ll be kept or sent on loan.

The left-back spent the last season on loan at Championship side Reading, but was powerless to stop them from getting relegated.

A statement from Chelsea on the released players said: “The list of players retained by Chelsea for the 2023/24 season has been published by the Premier League, with Tiemoue Bakayoko’s departure from the club now confirmed.

“The midfielder joined the Blues from Monaco back in 2017 and featured frequently under Antonio Conte, clocking up 43 appearances and playing the whole of the 2018 FA Cup final win over Manchester United. He scored three goals during that campaign.

“The Frenchman subsequently embarked on several loans, including back to Monaco and at AC Milan when they won Serie A. We thank Tiemoue for his contribution during his season at Stamford Bridge.”

