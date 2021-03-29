Bale says World Cup campaign could be his last for Wales

"We still have a big tournament to play in the summer and then continue with these qualifiers after.

"I'm purely focused on the present and what is happening now. Whatever will happen in the future will happen."

Bale had a slow start to his Tottenham return on a season-long loan from Real after arriving with "a little problem in my knee".

But he scored six goals in as many games in February and early March, and said he had the "form and speed" to trouble Czech opponents, who opened their campaign by beating Estonia and drawing with Belgium.

Bale said: "Confidence is a massive thing in football. Whether you are the best player or the worst, confidence as a footballer, especially for me, is one of the most important things.