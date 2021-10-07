Be proud to be part of the national team – Milovan Rajevac tells Black Stars

Rajevac’s side will play against the Warriors in Cape Coast on Saturday, before travelling to Harare three days later for the return fixture in Group G of the qualifying.

Addressing his players after supervising his first training session after his return, the Serbian called for pride and unity within the team.

“Be proud to be part of the setup,” Rajevac told the players following Tuesday’s training session in Cape Coast.

“Be proud because you are representing your country. The only way we can do this is to do this together.”

The Black Stars currently have three points from two matches, having won against Ethiopia and lost to South Africa.

Meanwhile, Ghana recorded a huge 8-0 victory over lower-tier side Soccer Intellectuals during a warm-up game on Wednesday.

The Black Stars scored four goals on either side of the half to complete a resounding win over their opponents.

Kamaldeen Sulemana netted twice within the half-hour, before goals from Mohammed Kudus and Joel Fameyeh saw the Black Stars take a comfortable lead into the halftime break.

Fatawu Issahaku (double), Benjamin Tetteh and Yaw Yeboah all came on in the second half to also add their names to the score sheet.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew, who started as a right-winger, failed to score and missed a penalty when presented with a glorious opportunity.