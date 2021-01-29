The win takes them to the first spot in the table with 19 points, one above Karela United who play on Sunday.

READ MORE: You will get a perfect score if you are an admirer of J.J Rawlings passion for sports

The Hunters came from a goal down to beat Eleven Wonders FC 3-1 but not without controversy as Wonders coach Ignatius Osei Fosu got yellow carded for dissent. Abdul Karim Ayeh started for Bechem United in place of captain Salifu Moro.

Eleven Wonders opened the scoring in 7th minute after Samuel Boakye connected a pass from Ollenu Ashittey to score his first goal of the season to stun the hosts.

The Hunters levelled matters 15 minutes from full-time through a penalty kick, expertly converted by Emmanuel Owusu Boakye.

Hafiz Konkoni doubled their lead, seven minutes from time as he scored from close range in the 83rd minute.

Listowel Amankona put the game beyond the reach of the visitors in the 90th minute with a beautiful finish to hand all three points to the Hunters who ended their four match winless run.

Bechem thus move to the top of the table standings with 19 points from 11 games.