'Most Overrated team of all time' -Reactions as Belgium slump to defeat against Morocco

The Red Devils won their opening match against Canada, while Morocco were held to a goalless draw against Croatia.

Belgium dominated possession for most of the first half but were unable to break down Morocco's defence.

The Moroccans themselves found themselves in some dangerous positions in the first 45 minutes, asking questions of the Belgians' defence.

However, the North Africans thought they had broken the deadlock stoppage time in the first half after Hakim Ziyech scored a beauty of a free kick from outside the box.

But the Moroccans' celebrations were cut short as VAR ruled out Ziyech's attempt for offside as both teams headed into the break with scores 0-0.

The second half resumed with both sides jostling for possession with Morocco desperate to pick up their first win of the 2022 World Cup.

The Moroccans came close to scoring after Sofiane Boufal's effort in the 56th minute went wide of the right post after breaking into the box.

The North Africans would soon be rewarded for their efforts after second-half substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri scored another beauty of a freekick to finally put Morocco 1-0 up in the 73rd minute.

Belgium tried to find the leveller but lacked urgency in their attack despite Roberto Martinez's shouts from the touchline.

However, it was the Moroccans who doubled their lead in the 92nd minute after Hakim Ziyech brilliantly found Zakaria Aboukhlal in the box who also finished in style to put Morocco 2-1.

In the end it finished 2-0 in favour of Morocco who outclassed Belgium at the Al Thumama stadium.

