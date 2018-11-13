Black Maidens to face hosts Uruguay in World Cup

news

Ghana will come face to face against Uruguay in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

In 2012, Ghana made history when they became the first African country to win a medal at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and on their way to the final they thrashed Uruguay 5-0 in the group stage.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah withdraws from Black Stars clash against Ethiopia

Ahead of the opener tonight, coach of the Black Maidens Evans Adotey has stated how important it is for his side to pick all three points against the hosts.

"We need to start well by winning our first game against the hosts, it is crucial we do that since we want to make the next stage early," he said in a pre-match interview.

The kick-off time for the game is 11pm Ghanaian time.